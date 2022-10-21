Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,443 CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $538,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $788,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.50 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

