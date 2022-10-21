Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,270 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Oatly Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 10.30.

Oatly Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 2.09 and a 1 year high of 14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.55.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business had revenue of 178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 183.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

