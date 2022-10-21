Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 11,440 Shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the first quarter worth $515,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DESP opened at $6.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. Despegar.com, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Despegar.com ( NYSE:DESP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $134.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DESP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets; and travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

