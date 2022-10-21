Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 6,760 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Stride by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Stride by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stride in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $46.43 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.20.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Stride had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Stride’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

