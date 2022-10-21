Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,172,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,088,000 after purchasing an additional 492,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,980,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,968,000 after buying an additional 616,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $243.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.63 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

HOMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Alex R. Lieblong bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $503,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $503,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Stephen Tipton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $427,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $197,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

