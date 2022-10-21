Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 80,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $516.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

