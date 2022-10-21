Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,443 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.63.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

