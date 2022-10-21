Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 18,922 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,922 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 339,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,906 shares of the software’s stock worth $299,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,362,649 shares of the software’s stock worth $152,155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,010 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 24.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,228,336 shares of the software’s stock worth $79,104,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,901 shares of the software’s stock worth $62,397,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $44.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altair Engineering

(Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.