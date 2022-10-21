Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 35,234 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $77,519.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,663 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,657 shares of company stock worth $2,278,600. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.51. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

