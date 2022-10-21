Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 67,841 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,074,412 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,520,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318,672 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,384,010 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $521,692,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,284,410 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $165,009,000 after purchasing an additional 372,960 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552,879 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $78,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at 30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 34.47 and a 200-day moving average of 32.64. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 19.25 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.67 by -0.22. The business had revenue of 364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 1,361.67% and a negative return on equity of 39.27%. On average, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 63.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total transaction of 65,334.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

