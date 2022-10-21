Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Shares of IVZ opened at $14.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

