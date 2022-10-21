Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,430 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 92,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 40,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 387,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 47,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Newell Brands news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWL opened at $14.73 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

