Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,993 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in FOX by 287.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.85.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

