Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.