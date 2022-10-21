Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 81.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

In other news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BIGC opened at $13.29 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $975.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The company had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

