Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rollins by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.58. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,287,112. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

