Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,828 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 54.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 706.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

