Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,239 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNW. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after buying an additional 2,615,355 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 1st quarter valued at $6,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNW stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

