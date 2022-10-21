Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.16 Million Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,018 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $651.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.64 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 44.25%. On average, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

