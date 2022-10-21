Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.4% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $109.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

