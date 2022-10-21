Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.05 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Semtech to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.42.

Semtech Trading Down 0.1 %

SMTC opened at $25.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.29 million. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.