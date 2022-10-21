Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.11 Million in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,913 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 76,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 251,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,460,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,996.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.87. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.13 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About UMB Financial

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

