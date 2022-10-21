Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.13 Million in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of MMS stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $86.76.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
