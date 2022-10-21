Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.13 Million in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Maximus by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

Maximus Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 24,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,437,664.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,939.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,189.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.15. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $86.76.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.