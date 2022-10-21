Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $1.16 Million in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $551.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total transaction of $1,401,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,457,037.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,973 shares of company stock worth $4,054,351. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading

