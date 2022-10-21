Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $981,000 in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of GATX by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GATX by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 25.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
GATX Price Performance
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.
GATX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.85%.
About GATX
GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
Further Reading
