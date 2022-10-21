Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250,558 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6,962.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEP. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

NASDAQ IEP opened at $53.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -493.82%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

