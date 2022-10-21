Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Crown by 155.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after acquiring an additional 656,593 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,732,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after acquiring an additional 575,818 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Crown by 10,530.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 350,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after buying an additional 347,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 267.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,313,000 after acquiring an additional 333,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 509,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after buying an additional 327,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.