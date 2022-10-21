Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 53.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 636,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,996,000 after buying an additional 222,286 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in AGCO by 27.9% during the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 45.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the first quarter valued at $2,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

AGCO Price Performance

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.53 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.