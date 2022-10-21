Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $49.05 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.46 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 45.89% and a negative net margin of 304.41%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $234,002.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $700,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,839,837.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,125 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.