Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $228,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter worth $316,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $93.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.28%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,995.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,058 shares of company stock valued at $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INDB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

