Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 77.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,676 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.0% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $93.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.16. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -81.66 and a beta of 0.91.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

