Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

MGY stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.13 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

