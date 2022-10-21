Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 3,036.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 458.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 9,762.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BL opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.