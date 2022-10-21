Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,405 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,196,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,485,000 after acquiring an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,959,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,203.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,772 shares of company stock worth $5,750,994 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Cytokinetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.