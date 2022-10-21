Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,665,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,817,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 43.6% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,905,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,960,000 after buying an additional 881,703 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,492,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,378,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,898,000 after buying an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 972,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 244,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQC shares. TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

Equity Commonwealth Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EQC opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.38 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Insider Activity at Equity Commonwealth

In related news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

(Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Stories

