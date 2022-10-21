Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 274,217 Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,029,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 274,217 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRBP opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

