Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,811 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 48.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $61.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

