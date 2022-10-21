Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 92,822 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,822 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

HYFM opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.25.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HYFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $93,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

