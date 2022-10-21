Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 37,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,712,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 160,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,536,000 after purchasing an additional 769,941 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,459,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,746,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,654,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,217,000 after purchasing an additional 378,217 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

OFC opened at $24.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.64. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 94.02%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

