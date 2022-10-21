Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,878 American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the first quarter worth $433,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 61.1% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American States Water by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of American States Water by 833.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday.

American States Water Trading Down 9.1 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.59. American States Water has a 12 month low of $71.22 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 71.30%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.