Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,803 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,803 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 683.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 115.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE CBU opened at $60.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average is $65.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.37 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

