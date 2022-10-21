Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 52,655 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 95.9% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 132,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.2% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 147.95%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

