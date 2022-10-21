Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,010,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,136,000 after acquiring an additional 881,141 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,728,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,552,000 after acquiring an additional 368,777 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 45,333.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,399,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,329 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Edward Jones upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

About NiSource

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.