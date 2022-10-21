Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,075 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verde Capital Management grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond Meat

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beyond Meat Stock Down 4.8 %

BYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $12.90 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $821.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.