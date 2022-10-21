Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLY. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

