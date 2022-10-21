Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 115,093 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,093 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 811,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 390,952 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

