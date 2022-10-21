Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,330,813 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,330,813 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 278,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 548,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 62,171 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,056,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 487,267 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 403,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,077,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 623,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $6.70 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

