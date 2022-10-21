Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 4,405 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 30.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter worth $94,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 5.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $64.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.42 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Argus upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

