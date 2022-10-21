Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 54,768 Shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,768 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rekor Systems were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rekor Systems from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.07). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 326.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and implements transformative mission-critical intelligent infrastructure solutions and services for transportation management, public safety, and commercial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Rekor One Traffic Management solutions, including software modules for roadway monitoring and response, an incident detection and management solution; traffic and infrastructure analytics to capture data for roadway and infrastructure analytics and planning; and live and archival traffic view for situational awareness of what is happening on roadways.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.