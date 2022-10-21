Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

SXT stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.61. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

